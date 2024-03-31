'Living Nostradamus' gets his first prediction of 2024 right

It's safe to say most people know about Nostradamus and the predictions made by the 16th-century seer – but do you know there’s a ‘living Nostradamus’ who is gaining notoriety on social media?

The person in question is Athos Salomé, a parapsychologist from Brazil, who claimed in the past to have predicted the Covid-19 pandemic all the way back in 2012.

Now, his first prediction of 2024 appears to have come true, after he claimed there’d be “three days of darkness”.

He claimed a solar flare would be hitting Earth and that a coronal mass ejection (CME) was heading our way in an interview with the Express.

That took place on March 24, and he also said that a "total solar eclipse" would occur in early April as a result.

He said: "The piece delves into conspiracy theories surrounding the Three Days of Darkness coinciding with a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 raising concerns about solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs)."

He also made predictions about the “urgent reality” of WWIII, claiming it would soon be triggered by a cyber attack that takes place between China and Russia.

The seer also said that data privacy will come to the forefront in 2024, saying: "The matrix of modern surveillance symbolises the expanding web of monitoring and control that pervades our world. We are rapidly approaching a reality where privacy becomes a notion granting governments and corporations unparalleled access to individuals personal information.”

The real Nostradamus, meanwhile, predicted all sorts of things for 2024, from a war with China to the defenestration of Britain’s newly-crowned king.

