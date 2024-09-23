Human genome etched on 'memory' crystal could save us from extinction

Experts have discovered a way to store human DNA on crystal that could help bring back humanity after extinction.

With scientists predicting a “triple whammy” extinction event on Earth and theorising when the planet will be struck by asteroids , the future of the human race is far from a certainty.

However, a team from the University of Southampton's Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC) have uncovered a way of storing DNA information in the entire human genome on a crystal that could help resurrect the human race.

The team, led by Professor Peter Kazansky, used ultra-fast lasers to inscribe the relevant data onto a 5D crystal that they claim can last for billions of years.

Experts explained that the crystal material, which is the equivalent of fused quartz, is one of the most “chemically and thermally durable materials on Earth” and, unlike other formats of storage, won’t degrade over time.

Importantly, the material can withstand huge forces and extreme changes in temperatures, as well as “exposure to cosmic radiation” – a significant point to consider in the event of human extinction.

A spokesperson for the university said: “Unlike marking only on the surface of a 2D piece of paper or magnetic tape, this method of encoding uses two optical dimensions and three spatial co-ordinates to write throughout the material - hence the ‘5D’ in its name.”

The one catch of the unique storage method is that there currently does not exist the technology to synthetically recreate humans based solely on genetic information.

Prof Kazansky explained this is why the longevity of the 5D crystals is key, and how is hoped that the genetic information of other species could be stored in this way.

He said: “We know from the work of others that genetic material of simple organisms can be synthesised and used in an existing cell to create a viable living specimen in a lab.

“The 5D memory crystal opens up possibilities for other researchers to build an everlasting repository of genomic information from which complex organisms like plants and animals might be restored should science in the future allow.”

