Humans predicted to achieve immortality within the next 8 years

If it’s always been your dream to have the ability to live forever, you may be in luck as scientists believe we are just seven years away from achieving immortality.

Futurist and computer scientist Ray Kurzweil has made predictions on when the human race will be able to live forever and when artificial intelligence (AI) will reach the singularity, and he believes it could be possible as early as 2030.

The future expert has previously made accurate predictions about the advancements in technology that have come to pass. In the year 1990, he predicted that by 2000, a computer would be able to beat the world’s best human chess player. He also foresaw handheld devices becoming a big part of our lives.

In terms of AI tech reaching the human level of intelligence, Kurzweil believes 2029 will be the year, followed by immortality in 2030.

He explained to Futurism: “2029 is the consistent date I have predicted for when an AI will pass a valid Turing test and therefore achieve human levels of intelligence.

“I have set the date 2045 for the 'Singularity' which is when we will multiply our effective intelligence a billionfold by merging with the intelligence we have created.”

Speaking on a podcast with computer scientist Lex Fridman, Kurzweil set out his views on immortality.

Kurzweil has also said he believes we will be able to “advance human life expectancy” by “more than a year every year and I think we can get there by the end of this decade”.

Ray Kurzweil: Singularity, Superintelligence, and Immortality | Lex Fridman Podcast #321





The futurist has also suggested that nanobots will flow in our blood and help keep us healthy, while also uploading our thoughts and memories to the cloud.

