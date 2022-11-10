We’re all used to typing away on our phones, but did you know there’s a way we could all be doing it faster?

The QWERTY keyboard is used by millions of people around the world everyday. However, there’s a new keyboard people can access with the latest update which is potentially quicker.

iPhone users who downloaded the latest iOS 16 update can now use the Dvorak keyboard.

Despite the fact it’ll be unfamiliar to many people, it’s not a new concept in and of itself. The keyboard was first used back in 1936 after being invented by psychologist August Dvorak.

It was designed to be faster than the far more common QWERTY keyboard by stacking all the vowels in one place.

iPhone users could switch up the way they use their keyboard Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By playing the letters AOEUI in the left hand side of the middle column, users can reduce the rate they move their fingers while using it. Frequently used consonants like R, T, N and S are also grouped together on the right.

It takes a lot of getting used to, of course. After years of using the QWERTY keyboard, it’ll feel counterintuitive at first.

The Dvorak keyboard Apple

But if people put the hours in and get to know the layout, the keyboard can speed things up.

All people need to do to use it is download the iOS 16 update if they haven't already, then head to ‘settings’, then ‘general’ and then select ‘keyboard’. They should then choose 'Dvorak' from the list of keyboard choices.

