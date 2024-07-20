National Lottery outage as thousands of users complain they can't log in

Thousands of National Lottery players across the UK have reported problems of not being able to access their accounts.

The app and website both appear to be down leaving players unable to get into their accounts ahead of the latest draws on July 20 and to see if they've won anything in the draws on July 19.

According to Down Detector, more than 2,500 people have reported access problems at its peak on the morning of July 20.

Problems were first reported in the later hours of July 19 around the time of the EuroMillions draw.

At the time of writing, trying to access the app or website does not work - 55 per cent of problems reported were with the app, 38 per cent of problems with the website and eight per cent with logging in.

Reports say some users have been met with a message which said: "PLEASE BEAR WITH US. Our online services are temporarily unavailable. Sorry about that - we'll get you back in the game as soon as possible. The National Lottery Team."

It's not currently known when the problem will be fixed or if it is linked to the global IT outages or if it is a separate problem.

Some have take to social media to vent their frustrations at not being able to play in upcoming draws or to check their account to see if they have won anything.

Others have laughed it off.

One user asked if anyone else was affected by the outage.

Another questioned if it was a "hack".

Another claimed the IP address seems to be "broken".

One user laughed it off, saying they are "going to assume I have won a few million until they tell me otherwise".

There has been no further public comment from UK National Lottery at the time of writing.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.