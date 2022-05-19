Jeff Bezos has fired back at a troll who made a crude joke about his girlfriend on Twitter.

Amazon’s billionaire founder joked that he’s been “working hard on my ass” in response someone who asked to be invited to hang out with him and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, on his super yacht.

A Twitter account with 21 followers called @dao2wei made the tasteless joke.

“Can you invite Billy and I onto your yacht with Lauren,” wrote @dao2wei. “I’m trying to see that fine piece of ass in person.”

“Thank you. I’ve been working hard on my ass," Bezos quipped back.

Bezos has been more active on Twitter lately. When President Biden tweeted that in order to bring down inflation, the richest corporations need to "pay their fair share" Bezos, took issue with this and wrote: "The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non-Sequitur Board instead.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection."

Meanwhile, in April, Bezos shared a series of tweets that said China might gain influence over Twitter if Elon Musk purchases the social media platform.

Maybe he suddenly has more time on his hands?

