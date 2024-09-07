New scientific study determines how ‘kinky’ you are

Ever wondered how 'kinky' you are based on your sexual curiosities and adventures?

Well there's a brand new science-based sex study that reveals just that by participants answering 18 questions with a score given from zero to 90, with 90 indicating the highest kink engagement possible, on something called the Kink Orientation Scale.

Kinks are consensual, non-traditional sexual, sensual and intimate behaviour which includes, but is not restricted to, BDSM, fantasy, role play and multiple partners.

But this new test does not mean people have to perform practices which are considered 'kinky' to score high; it is also based on sexual interests in a person's fantasy.

Researchers at the University of Brighton have published a recent report in the Journal of Sex Research in which they aim to clarify kink as much more than an outlying sexual preference.

Previous research into kink has focused on people who already identify themselves as 'kinky' and excludes those who fantasise about kinks.

Researchers hope the new study can help to encourage more inclusive sex studies in the future.

Liam Wignall, leading the research, told PsyPost: "I wanted to develop a measure that allowed research to identify and potentially recruit other people who could take part in research on kink.

"Alongside this, the Kink Orientation Scale allows for more sophisticated analyses to be done in kink research.

"Rather than considering kink as a binary (you’re either kinky or not), we can now think of kink as a continuum and see how it correlates with other variables."

Now on to the test itself.

It focuses on five facets of kink engagement, which are communication, community, identity, paraphernalia and practices.

The survey has been in development for some time and has been reduced to 18 questions.

Curious? The test can be taken here.

