Karoline Leavitt has declared that the construction of a lavish new ballroom at the White House is “the president’s main priority”.

The 90,000-square-foot project, expected to cost around $200–300 million and funded by Donald Trump's private donors, has sparked sharp backlash as the East Wing is being cleared for demolition during a federal government shutdown.

Critics say the timing is tone-deaf: while millions face shortages in services and rising costs, the White House appears focused on hosting grand gala events instead.

The official House Democrats account tweeted: "So, Trump's MAIN priority is a $300 MILLION ballroom? Not lowering costs. Not saving health care. Not reopening the government.

"Got it."

Another account posted: "Trump has never shown concern for Americans. He focuses on his ego-driven initiatives, distancing our allies, benefiting the wealthy, diverting the American public from the Epstein files, and, above all, himself."

Trump critic Harry Sisson added: "The ENTIRE East Wing is gone all so little Donald can work on his pet project. Karoline Leavitt said this morning that the ball room is Trump’s 'main priority' which is both unsurprising and disgusting."







