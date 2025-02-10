'Nervous system can't tell the difference between...' TikTok trend explained

A new trend is uniting everyone on TikTok as people share their anxious thoughts in viral videos.



From 'blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL speaker' to 'Of course we'll have a look' TikTok trend, TikTok trends change every week, from the random, to the relatable - and this is no different for the "nervous system can't tell the difference between" trend.

In short, the trend sees people revealing how their nervous system is on hyper alert and so can't tell the difference mundane tasks and crazy life-threatening moments - like being held at gunpoint. The drama of it all.

One example is from TikToker @benmmichael who posted: "Unfortunately my nervous system can't tell the difference between someone texting 'Hey can we talk' and being held at gunpoint", to the tune of P!nk's 2012 song Try.





This received 5.2m views, 1.4m likes and thousands of comments from people who could relate to his anxiety.

One person wrote: "THIS. Then appetite is gone, nausea sets in, head ache and the disassociating starts".

"'We need to talk” PLEASE NO," another person said.

Someone else added: "My heart drops and i be checking my phone every two seconds and now im feeling ill and migraines and crying".

"No bc it’s NEVER a good thing," a fourth person commented.

We all know the feeling of having to check our exam result grades, and TikToker @_yvonnejiang summed up just how anxiety-inducing this can be.

"Crazy that my body can't tell the difference between opening an exam score and getting chased by a bear," she wrote. This received 1.4m views and 235,000 likes, as people gave their seal of approval in the comments.





@_yvonnejiang Sympathetic nervous system is slightly overstimulated 🙃 #medschool #medstudent #exams #medtok #foryou





"No I actually think I'd be less stimulated by the bear unfortunately," one person said.

Another added: "I’m genuinely convinced that most of my problems would disappear if i had a photographic memory."

"The way I AM CONVINCED I could get along with the bear... studying hell nah I go in full body/mental sanity illness," a third person posted.

A fourth commented: "Nah cuz why do I literally have to take meds before exams to calm myself down

"Unfortunately my nervous system doesn't understand the difference between being held at gunpoint and someone putting their feet anywhere near me," TikTok user @eva_guenette as she tried to get away from someone put their feet in her face.

The video has 3.6m views, 760,000 likes and thousands of comments from viewers who similarly, are not a fan of feet.

One person said: "THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLES SOCKS IVE EATEN I HATE IT WHY IS THIS THE INSIDE JOKE OF MY FRIENDSHIPS".

"I would lose my mind if someone put their feet on my face like that oml," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "i've had to set genuine boundaries with people because of my fear".

"I literally cry it’s so bad," a fourth person posted.





What we can all take from this trend is that everyone is just as anxious as each other.

