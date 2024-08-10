Scientists discover microwaves are home to swarms of radiation-resistant bacteria

The kitchen can be a messy place in any home – some more than others, as anyone who’s lived in a student flat can attest to – but it turns out the humble microwave is home to far more microbes than you could possibly imagine.

And, not only that, but the bacteria these devices are hoarding is resistant to radiation and multiplying by the second.

A new study from a team from Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence SL in Paterna, Spain, published in journal Frontiers in Microbiology has found that hardy microbes able to adapt to extreme conditions and thrive in microwaves.

Daniel Torrent, one of the study authors said: “Our results reveal that domestic microwaves have a more ‘anthropized’ microbiome, similar to kitchen surfaces, while laboratory microwaves harbor bacteria that are more resistant to radiation.”

iStock

The research saw the team identify 747 different groups of bacteria in microwaves found in homes, offices and laboratories.

The microbes analysed as part of the study shared similarities with microbes found on solar panels, showing how bacteria can become resilient enough to survive in extreme conditions.

As the press release states: “They found that the composition of the typical microbial community partly overlapped between shared domestic and single-household domestic microwaves, while laboratory microwaves were quite different. The diversity was lowest in single-household microwaves, and highest in laboratory ones.”

It added: “Some species of genera found in domestic microwaves, such as Klebsiella, Enterococcus and Aeromonas, may pose a risk to human health. However, it is important to note that the microbial population found in microwaves does not present a unique or increased risk compared to other common kitchen surfaces.”

In terms of guidance for microwave owners, Torrent said: “For both the general public and laboratory personnel, we recommend regularly disinfecting microwaves with a diluted bleach solution or a commercially available disinfectant spray. In addition, it is important to wipe down the interior surfaces with a damp cloth after each use to remove any residue and to clean up spills immediately to prevent the growth of bacteria.”

