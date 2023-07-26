Teen influencer Milla Sofia flooded with 'creepy' comments despite her not being real

Artificial intelligence has struck again, and this time, it's somehow got the internet obsessing over a jet-setting influencer who doesn't even exist.

Milla Sofia is a 19-year-old "robot girl" from Helsinki who works as a fashion model and now boasts over 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Her page showcases hyper-realistic selfies and photo montages of her travels across the world, including the likes of Paris, Australia and Santorini.

"I bring an unparalleled and futuristic perspective to the realm of style," her creator wrote on her website. "Whether it's the catwalk or the digital landscape, my passion lies in showcasing the latest trends and pushing the boundaries in the ever-evolving fashion industry."

Disturbingly, her posts are often flooded with comments from thirsty men who have either not figured out Milla's AI-generated, or simply have no shame.

"Well you look fabulous wearing anything as well as nothing I’m sure. Your a beautiful young woman," one man wrote, while another gushed: "Beautiful lady. Your eyes dreams colour, your hair colour and your dress colour are beautiful."

"There's a perfect woman," a third added, which prompted one person to quip back: "All these dumb people that think she is real. Actually terrifying how disconnected you all are from reality."









It comes after socially starved cryptobros fork out thousands for NFT girlfriends, which are essentially inanimate digital paintings costing up to $100,000.

One man, a self-proclaimed "digital pimp", was initially attracted to the idea of "owning his very own exclusive girlfriend" who he can spend quality time with whenever he wanted. "I got a printout of the NFT which I display on my wall, right above where I work as a reminder of what a great purchase she was," he explained.

In what he described as a "weird concept", Jake confessed that his involvement with NFT girlfriends made him feel like a "pimp" following the motto of: "If you want my girl, you've got to pay!"

