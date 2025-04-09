Mysterious pyramid discovered filled with ancient weapons and bronze coins

Archaeologists have found ancient bronze coins and a “mysterious” pyramid-shaped structure in the Judean Desert.

The structure’s origin dates back 2,200 years to when the Ptolemies and Seleucids ruled Israel, according to a joint press release by Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Ministry of Heritage excavation.

The exact purpose of the structure is still unknown however experts say it might have been used as a guard tower, a grave marker, or even an ancient monument.

Bronze coins from the Ptolemaic era and those of Antiochus IV, along with weapons, wooden tools, and fabrics, were also discovered.

“What we have here is one of the richest and most intriguing archaeological excavations ever found in the Judean Desert," said IAA excavation directors Matan Toledano, Dr. Eitan Klein and Amir Ganor.

“It is an enthralling historical mystery.”

The function of the structure is still unknown IAA

A piece of papyrus with Greek writing on it IAA

The Judean Desert, known for its rugged landscape, is a region located in the eastern part of Israel, stretching along the western shore of the Dead sea. It has historical and religious importance and has become a significant archaeological site.

The new haul of relics has provided new information on how the site changed over time. Due to the desert's dry climate with a lack of humidity and moisture, volunteers came across an array of well-preserved artefacts from the Ptolemaic and Seleucid empires in the first excavation week.

These include writing in ancient Greek, bronze coins and vessels, remnants of ancient furniture, beads, weapons, tools, cloth and seeds.

"Contrary to previous hypotheses that attributed this structure to the First Temple period, it seems that it was built later – during the Hellenistic period – when the land of Israel was under Ptolemaic rule," the release explains.

You should also read:

'Secret chamber' unearthed deep within the Great Pyramid of Giza

Cleopatra’s birth city is sinking and scientists have found out why

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.