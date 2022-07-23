A Nasa scientist has delivered a stern warning for male astronauts – absolutely do not masturbate in space.

People venturing outside of our atmosphere are advised against pleasuring themselves in zero gravity.

The reason? Female astronauts could accidentally get impregnated by stray fluids.

As it turns out, there are strict guidelines about such activity.

It might sound surprising, but even the smallest amount of fluid let loose on board spacecraft could cause huge problems.

A Nasa engineer named Smythe answered questions from Conan O’Brien on his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

"It goes everywhere..." iStock

He asked about astronaut’s more private moments – and his first question to Smythe was if he had ever sent pornographic material to the International Space Station.

“No, none of that,” Smythe replied.

“Does porn work in zero gravity? It goes everywhere,” O’Brien asked.

“Three female astronauts can be impregnated by the same man on the same session… it finds its way,” Smyth replied.

The mind boggles…

Meanwhile, when staff at Nasa haven’t been answering questions about masturbation in outer space recently, they’ve been releasing some truly stunning images of the galaxy.

Following several days of tearers, NASA unveiled four highly anticipated deep space photos from the James Webb Space Telescope and the images are spectacular.

For the first time in history, humans are able to see detailed photos of the wonders of the universe including the Carina Nebula, Southern Ring Nebula, Stephan's Quintet, and the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet.

The first photo released is Webb's study of the hot gas giant WASP-96b located roughly 1,150 light years from Earth. The study produced a spectrum with wavelength-like dots.

