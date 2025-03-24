Scientists are shocked after discovering a ‘thriving ecosystem’ of unusual deep sea creatures in an area that was not accessible to humans.

Sea spiders, octopuses, and icefish have been found thriving on a newly exposed seafloor, which is also home to giant corals and sponges. Researchers can now see all the creatures that call it home after an iceberg broke off near the Antarctic and exposed the ecosystem below.

Not much was known about the creatures living beneath Antarctica’s floating ice shelves however the latest findings have ushered in fascinating revelations about what goes on 1,300m below the sea surface and how ecosystems function. Deep-sea ecosystems usually rely on nutrients slowly coming down from the surface.

However, it is still unclear how Antarctic ecosystems, buried under ice with a thickness of 150 metres, manage to support life despite being entirely isolated from the drizzling nutrients from the surface.

In the latest study, the ice that detached had covered approximately 510 square kilometres (209 square miles), exposing a corresponding area of the seafloor.

Scientists from the Schmidt Ocean Institute say this section of the seafloor has likely been home to an ecosystem of unusual creatures for centuries. There is a wide diversity of marine life down there, which could include previously unknown species.

This helmet jellyfish is a sight to behold Schmidt Ocean Institute

One of the most peculiar images released shows a “helmet jellyfish” as it drifts along with “tentacles splayed”.

"We seized upon the moment, changed our expedition plan, and went for it so we could look at what was happening in the depths below," study co-chief scientist Patricia Esquete said.

"We didn't expect to find such a beautiful, thriving ecosystem. Based on the size of the animals, the communities we observed have been there for decades, maybe even hundreds of years,” Dr Esquete added.

Scientists believe ocean currents might be carrying nutrients to these isolated areas of the seafloor, thus helping life to thrive beneath a thick ice sheet.

A large sponge with anemones Schmidt Ocean Institute

Despite their suspicions, the exact mechanism providing nutrients to these ecosystems is still unknown.

"Our work is critical for providing longer-term context of these recent changes, improving our ability to make projections of future change – projections that can inform actionable policies,” said Sasha Montelli expedition co-chief scientist from the University College London (UCL).

“We will undoubtedly make discoveries as we continue to analyze this vital data,” the UCL scientist said.

A British survey conducted in 2021 reported the discovery of life forms beneath Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf, suggesting species never before seen by science were lurking beneath.

