Oxygen discovered in a distant galaxy may unearth secrets of how ours developed

Scientists have discovered oxygen in the most distant galaxy known to date, suggesting that galaxies can form much more rapidly than previously thought.

The galaxy known as JADES-GS-z14-0 is 13.4 billion light-years away from us was discovered last year using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. It’s the most distant planet we know about.

Discovering oxygen in the distant galaxy came as a surprise for scientists. The finding was made in two separate studies conducted by two different teams of astronomers. They have also been able to improve distance measurements to the galaxy.

Astronomers employed the Atacama Large Millimeter/sub-millimeter Array, a network of dozens of radio telescopes located in the Chilean desert, which stands as the largest astronomical project ever undertaken.

The images show the galaxy as it was when the universe was less than 300 million years old, around 2 percent of its current age.

Scientists discovered oxygen in the most distant known galaxy ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/S. Carniani et al./S. Schouws et al/JWST: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Phill Cargile (CfA)

The discovery of oxygen tells astronomers that the galaxy is more chemically mature than one would expect. Researchers believed that at its age it was too young to have galaxies with heavy elements, but it has about 10 times more than they had anticipated.

Galaxies usually begin their existence brimming with young stars, mostly composed of lighter elements like hydrogen and helium. Over time, as the stars evolve, they produce heavier elements, which are released into their host galaxy when they die.

“It is like finding an adolescent where you would only expect babies,” according to Sander Schouws, the lead author of the study now accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal. “The results show the galaxy has formed very rapidly and is also maturing rapidly, adding to a growing body of evidence that the formation of galaxies happens much faster than was expected."

JADES-GS-z14-0 is 13.4 billion light-years away from Earth NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, B. Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), B. Johnson (CfA), S. Tacchella (Cambridge), P. Cargile (CfA)

“I was astonished by the unexpected results because they opened a new view on the first phases of galaxy evolution,” noted Stefano Carniani of the Scuola Normale Superiore, the lead author of the second paper now accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics.“

"The evidence that a galaxy is already mature in the infant universe raises questions about when and how galaxies formed.”

Gergö Popping, an astronomer at the European Southern Observatory’s European ALMA Regional Centre who did not take part in the research, said in a statement: “It suggests galaxies can form more rapidly after the Big Bang than had previously been thought.”

