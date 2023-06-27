Tourist causes outrage by carving initials into Rome Colosseum with key

A tourist in Italy is ruffling feathers after he was caught carving the initials of him and his girlfriend into the wall of Rome's iconic 2,000-year-old Colosseum with a key.

"Are you serious, man?", a bystander commented to the man, who had carved 'Ivan + Haley' into the wall.

The outrage has prompted a police investigation, and culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called the incident a 'very serious' and hopes he will be 'sanctioned'.

If found guilty, the man could be facing a hefty €15,000 (£12,866) fine, and up to a year in jail. Yikes.

