Elderly man gets stuck after driving down Rome's famous Spanish steps

An 81-year-old man accidentally drove his car down Rome's historic Spanish steps and got himself stuck on Tuesday (June 17), thinking he was on his way to work.

Dressed for the office, wearing a suit and tie behind the wheel of the Mercedes Benz A Class sedan, the elderly man told police he thought he was on his usual route to work.

He tested negative for alcohol and authorities are now considering whether to take his license away after friefighters had to remove the vehicle with a crane to avoid any potential further damage.

