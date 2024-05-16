Samsung brilliantly mocks Apple's controversial iPad ad

Samsung has brilliantly mocked Apple for its controversial iPad Pro ad which received a huge backlash on social media as it showed a number of creative items being completely destroyed.

The idea seems to have been that everything seen to be destroyed in the video, such as instruments, record players, cameras, books and loads more, were not needed as they could all be enjoyed through the latest iPad.

After social media users slammed Apple for its marketing stunt, the American corporate giant apologised, with Tor Myhren, the company's vice president of marketing communications, saying in a statement "we missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry".

But that's not stopped rivals Samsung from mocking them.

Advertising its own Galaxy Tab S9 Series, Samsung's video acts as a follow-on to Apple's 'Crush' advert, in which the plethora of creative items are destroyed by a huge metal crusher.

Samsung's advert starts with a woman walking through the wreckage, finding an acoustic guitar that seems to have survived and picks it up.

She sits on the bottom part of the crusher, which has coloured paint that's dripped down the side and dried like at the end of Apple's advert, and starts playing from a music sheet she has loaded on a Samsung tablet.

The woman plays on the broken guitar and hums along as the camera pans to the Samsung logo on the back of the tablet before she hits her stride.

On screen, the caption "creativity cannot be crushed" appears.

Apple's name for their trailer was 'Crush!' and Samsung posted theirs on X / Twitter with the caption: "We would never crush creativity. #UnCrush."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking