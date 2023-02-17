This is the scientific reason why you should never snooze your alarm

We’ve all been guilty of hitting that snooze button on our alarms on a gloomy winter Monday morning, but scientists warn there’s a reason why you shouldn’t.

Hitting the snooze when you’ve only got an extra 10 minutes of leeway in bed never makes you feel particularly well-rested and there’s a scientific reason for that.

Podcaster Mel Robbins explained in an episode of her podcast, The Mel Robbins Podcast, why you should never hit the snooze button.

Robbins explained: “Let me hit you with some neuroscience here. Two words: sleep inertia. When you hit the snooze button, you're awake, and as the alarm turns off, your brain then drifts back into sleep.

“Here's the thing that researchers have figured out - when you drift back to sleep after you've woken up, your brain starts a sleep cycle. Sleep cycles take 75 to 90 minutes to complete.”

Robbins continued, perfectly explaining that groggy feeling you often feel after being woken up when your snooze alarm goes off again.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@melrobbins Episode 40 | STOP hitting the snooze button! ⏰ You know that you should get up when your #alarm rings, BUT did you know that there are science-backed reasons why the #snoozebutton is RUINING your day?! Yup. That’s right. You might think you’re doing yourself a favor by getting a few extra minutes of #sleep but by hitting your snooze button, you put your body into a state of “sleep inertia.” That’s why you feel so groggy when you do finally get up! Wouldn’t you rather start your morning feeling like a million bucks?! On tonight’s episode of the #melrobbinspodcast, I’m sharing what I call my “Million Dollar Morning Routine.” It includes 5️⃣ simple but essential components to get your day started RIGHT. Not only does this #morningroutine make me feel like a #millionbucks for the rest of my day, but it also creates a level of discipline in my life that helps me make millions of dollars too. Listen now 👉 “A Toolkit for Creating the Perfect Morning Routine” Available everywhere you listen to podcasts 🔗 in bio. Drop a ⏰ if this has inspired you to commit to NOT hitting the snooze button tomorrow morning! #melrobbins #changeyourlife #mindset #createabetterlife #takecontrol #motivation #morning #success #money #morningperson #motivationmonday #melrobbinspodcast #podcastclips #podcastsforwomen #podcaster

“So, when that alarm goes off again in nine minutes and you're like ‘oh my God’ - have you ever noticed you're in deep sleep when you drift back to sleep?

“That's because you're nine minutes in to a 75 minute sleep cycle, that groggy exhausted feeling that you have, that's not a function of how well you slept.

“That's you and me being an idiot for hitting the snooze button and putting our brain in a state of sleep inertia. It takes your brain about four hours to get through that groggy-a** feeling.”

Yes, Robins reveled it can take the brain up to four hours to recover from feeling groggy after being abruptly woken up mid-sleep cycle.

So, for your own benefit, perhaps think twice about using the snooze button and begin your day at that first alarm.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.