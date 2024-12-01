Most of us were fed a string of myths as children, including that the moon is made of cheese. Well, sorry to break it to you, it's not.

Now, scientists have officially confirmed what lies at the heart of our celestial neighbour – and it's certainly not dairy.

Instead, it's a solid ball with a density similar to that of iron.

A team led by astronomer Arthur Briaud wrote: "Our results question the evolution of the moon magnetic field thanks to its demonstration of the existence of the inner core and support a global mantle overturn scenario that brings substantial insights on the timeline of the lunar bombardment in the first billion years of the solar system."

The team are able to learn more about the interior materials through acoustic waves created by quakes.

Researchers hope the newfound discovery can help expand their knowledge of the moon's history and the solar system.

In other space-related news, Italian fashion designer Prada is set to design NASA's new space suit for an upcoming lunar mission.

The space agency's Artemis III mission will be the first moon landing since Apollo 17 in 1972 and engineers at Prada and Axiom Space’s systems teams are joining forces to create the new suits.

Mike Suffredini, president and CEO of Axiom Space, said in a statement at the time: “We're carrying on NASA's legacy by designing an advanced spacesuit that will allow astronauts to operate safely and effectively on the moon.

“Axiom Space's Artemis III spacesuit will be ready to meet the complex challenges of the lunar south pole and help grow our understanding of the moon in order to enable a long-term presence there."

