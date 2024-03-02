Scientists discover unlikely origins of life on surface of Mars

The Red Planet might seem pretty arid and desert-like now, but Mars could well have been home to the very origins of life.

In fact, scientists know that Mars was home to liquid water for at least 200 million years.

Signs of water are the most important indicator of potential for life out there in the universe, and new research suggests that the molecules that are required for life to begin could have formed when Mars was home to water.

The study looks into the origins of the organic material on Mars and studies the conditions that could have existed there billions of years ago.

The researchers at Tohoku University state that atmospheric formaldehyde on Mars could have led to the formation of biomolecules in the study, published in Scientific Reports.

It all points to more encouraging signs on the search for evidence that life once existed on the Red Planet.

The researchers used a computer model to simulate the conditions on Mars at the time and concluded that it was likely formaldehyde would be found there as there was plenty of carbon dioxide, hydrogen and carbon monoxide in the atmosphere.

The team, led by lead author Shungo Koyama, said: “Our results show that a continuous supply of atmospheric [formaldehyde] can be used to form various organic compounds, including amino acids and sugars.”

The study also considered that “a continuous supply of bio-important sugars on early Mars, particularly during the Noachian and early Hesperian periods,” was plausible.

