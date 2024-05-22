How to save £24 a year on your Spotify subscription

There's a simple change that could save existing Spotify 'premium' subscribers up to £24 every year, according to Money Saving Expert.

Recently, Spotify upped the prices of its 'premium' subscription tiers, with 'individual' going up by £1 and 'duo' and 'family' both going ups by £2 each.

'Individual', for one person to have 'premium' access, now costs £11.99, 'duo', for two people, costs £16.99 and 'family', for up to six people, costs £19.99.

A 'student' rate is still £5.99 and has not been affected by the recent rises.

The 'premium' subscriptions now include audiobooks for existing subscribers - and this option can be removed to save money.

There is a new 'basic' plan option which is how users already know Spotify but just without audiobooks - basically the only change with the new 'premium' subscription is the access of audiobooks.

With the exception of the 'student' option, most Spotify 'premium' plans include 15 hours every month for audiobook listening but on 'duo' and 'family' plans, only the main account holder can access this.

To make the saving, the account holder must make the changes.

To do so, log in to the Spotify account online, select 'profile' and then 'account'.

Then under the 'subscription' option, there is an 'available plans' subheading.

When scrolling down, options for 'basic individual', 'basic duo' or 'basic family' can be found.

Then, once the correct one wanted is found, select it and then 'update subscription'.

The changes will then come into effect from the next billing date onwards.

It's not yet know when the 'basic' option will be available to new subscribers.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking