Art fans shocked after spotting 'Sputnik satellite' in 400 year old religious painting

Time travel, or just an illusion? Eagle eyed art lovers have spotted what appears to be a satellite in a four-century old painting of Jesus Christ.

The Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost are depicted in the ‘Glorification of the Eucharist’, a painting by Ventura Salimbeni from 1595.

But in the background is something surprising – a blue sphere with spikes sticking out of it, which some people have interpreted as Sputnik, the first satellite to orbit the Earth in 1957.

Steve Mera, chairman of the Manchester Association of Paranormal Investigation & Training (MAPIT) and a paranormal specialist and lecturer, said at a conference: “You start to find a lot of religious connotation linked in with the UFO phenomenon.

“This painting [the Eucharist] was painted in the 1600s and nobody ever really knew what that was a painting of, until we kind of looked at Sputnik, which was the first satellite to pass round the Earth,” he said.

Russian workmen carry a model of one of the Sputnik satellites in front of a model of a rocket nose-cone at the Russian Trade Fair at Earl's Court in London Ray Moreton/Keystone/Getty Images

“What is really, really interesting is it is surprisingly similar to Sputnik, even to the point there is a little nodule there (on Sputnik) and the exact same nodule on the side there [on the object in the painting].”

Clearly, Salimbeni wouldn’t have known about Sputnik. Or would he…?

Mera added: "Did they somehow have knowledge of future events?"

Well, we can probably assume not.

Instead, experts think the ball is a representation of the so-called celestial sphere (or the universe), while the spikes indicate God’s power over it.

But for conspiracy theorists, it’s yet another win for time travel.

