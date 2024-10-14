Millions of people around the world rely on coffee and tea to survive the morning – but as well as making our heart rate increase, caffeine could also have another surprising health impact that you might not expect.

A new study publishedin the journal Rheumatology has revealed that drinking a cup of either drink could help people to manage the health of their hearts.

The new research focused on people with the condition Lupus, which is an inflammatory rheumatic disease which can increase people’s chances of heart disease.

Notably, the new research saw experts quiz people with Lupus about their diet – with an eye specifically on the levels of caffeine consumed over the course of the study.

Remarkably, the researchers found a positive link between increased levels of caffeine consumed and the amount of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) each person in the study had.

EPCs are cells that help to repair blood vessel walls, and the more the better when it comes to heart health.

While research of this kind is in its early stages, the findings led the researchers to suggest that drinking more tea and coffee and increasing caffeine intake could reduce risks or heart problems.

Study leader Dr Fulvia Ceccarelli said: “Besides the well-known stimulant effect on the body, caffeine also exerts an anti-inflammatory effect because it binds with the receptors expressed on the surface of immune cells.”

Speaking about the need for further research, Ceccarelli added: “The present study is an attempt to provide patients with information on the possible role of diet in controlling the disease.

“It will be necessary to confirm the results through a longitudinal study, aimed at assessing the real impact of coffee consumption on the disease course.”

