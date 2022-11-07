A teenage boy was sent to a hospital with an unusual problem - a USB cable was stuck inside his penis.

The incident, which was first documented in a urology case report in Science Direct in November 2021, apparently saw the 15-year-old arrive at the hospital as he had apparently been trying to use the cable to measure the inside of his penis.

However, the cable had become tangled and knotted while it was inside of him causing him to lose blood through his urine.

In the report, the doctors wrote: "The two distal ports of the USB wire were found to be protruding from the external urethral meatus whilst the middle part of the knotted wire remained within the urethra. The patient was an otherwise fit and healthy adolescent with no history of mental health disorders."

Uruology Case Reports

The teenager who is from the UK had been taken to the medical facility by his mother and confessed to the medical experts when she was out of the room that he had used a cable instead of a ruler as a means of 'sexual experimentation'.

An attempt to fish the cable out using a metal rod proved unsuccessful to the amount of knotting that had occurred, forcing the team to do surgery on the boy in order to retrieve the cable. They did this by cutting open the section between the genitalia and the anus so they could access the area where the cable was stuck.

In the report, the doctors explain the procedure as follows: "A longitudinal peno-scrotal incision over the palpable foreign body was made and careful dissection was undertaken through deeper tissues, splitting the bulbospongiosus muscle. Both ends of the wire were pulled out successfully through the external urethral meatus."

Urology Case Reports

Thankfully the young man recovered well from the surgery and was discharged shortly afterwards.

In their notes, the urology doctors admit that although cases like this are not out of the ordinary, particular cases like this are considered to be unusual. They state: "Sexual experimentation and gratification, as well as underlying mental disorders, are considered the main causes of retained foreign bodies in the urethra and bladder. Management varies depending on the shape and size of the object, and the mechanism of insertion."

