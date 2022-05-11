Tesla has been forced to recall 130K vehicles across the US due to an overheating infotainment system.

It comes after the discovery that their touch screens can turn off and go blank as a result of getting too hot.

Models including certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022 have been recalled alongside Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a notice regarding the news.

“During fast-charging or preparation for fast-charging, the infotainment central processing unit (“CPU”) may not cool sufficiently to prevent higher than expected temperatures, which may cause the CPU to slow processing or restart,” it read.

“Slower processing or restarted processing could cause the center screen display to lag or appear blank”, it continues, adding that “a lagging or restarting CPU pay prevent the centre screen from displaying the rearview camera image, gear selection, windshield visibility control settings, and warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash”.

The company has recalled thousands of cars to deal with the problem Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The touch screens failing to work puts drivers at a greater risk of crash.

If the centre screen stops working, it can result in the loss of rear view camera displays, controls for the windshield defrosters and indicators that say whether the cars are in drive, neutral and reverse.

It’s the most recent time that Tesla has recalled cars. In February it was forced to take back more than 817,000 vehicles in the US because the seat belt reminder chimes weren’t operating properly.

Tesla had to also recall nearly half-a-million of its 2017 to 2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues back in December, too.

It said the company also needed to review front hood problems with the Model S, and was recalling 119,009 of those. “A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver’s rear view, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.

It added: “Tesla Inc is recalling all 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles. The rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.”

