Tired of Tinder? Bored with Bumble? Had your day with Hinge?
Fear not - there's a new dating app in town. The Right Stuff. The catch? It is specifically for right-wingers.
The Right Stuff is an invite only app for "ladies" and "gentlemen" only, Ryann McEnany, the sister of Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and who reportedly also worked as the social media manager for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, explained in a promotional video.
"The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you," she adds before saying "no pronouns necessary".
"We’re sorry that you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people who don’t see the world our way - the right way,” she says.
\u201cBig news! Kayleigh McEnany\u2019s sister Ryann is out with a new dating app for young conservatives called, \u2018The Right Stuff.\u2019 \u201cWe\u2019re sorry that you\u2019ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people who don\u2019t see the world our way - the right way.\u201d\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1660169389
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal, invested $1.5 million into the app that was “created for conservatives to connect in authentic, meaningful ways,” according to The Hill.
It launches in September and people can sign-up online to get early access.
But rather than rush to the website, people have taken the absolute mick out of it online.
\u201cLadies, are you sick and tired of dating apps where you have only a moderate chance of meeting an objectively awful man? Well, let me tell you about The Right Stuff, the only dating app that guarantees every man will be a grade A piece of shit.\u201d— J3ff Miller (@J3ff Miller) 1660173576
\u201cOn the \u201cRight Stuff\u201d dating app, if you swipe left you get primaried.\u201d— Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc (@Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc) 1660170731
\u201c@RonFilipkowski why did they call it The Right Stuff when OK Stupid was right there the whole time\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1660169389
\u201cThey wanted to name it the Reich Stuff, but lawyers advised that the Reich was copyrighted. So they had to settle on the Right Stuff\u201d— Republican_hypocrisy (@Republican_hypocrisy) 1660179795
Somehow we think it isn't going to give existing apps a run for their money.
