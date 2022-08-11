Tired of Tinder? Bored with Bumble? Had your day with Hinge?

Fear not - there's a new dating app in town. The Right Stuff. The catch? It is specifically for right-wingers.

The Right Stuff is an invite only app for "ladies" and "gentlemen" only, Ryann McEnany, the sister of Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and who reportedly also worked as the social media manager for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, explained in a promotional video.

"The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you," she adds before saying "no pronouns necessary".

"We’re sorry that you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people who don’t see the world our way - the right way,” she says.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal, invested $1.5 million into the app that was “created for conservatives to connect in authentic, meaningful ways,” according to The Hill .

It launches in September and people can sign-up online to get early access.

But rather than rush to the website, people have taken the absolute mick out of it online.

Somehow we think it isn't going to give existing apps a run for their money.

