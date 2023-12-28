'One in a million' twins born from mother with two uteruses

A US woman with two uteruses has given birth to healthy twin girls in a case that doctors have described as being "one in a million".

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, from Alabama was diagnosed with uterus didelphys at the age of 17, which is only seen in 0.3 per cent of women.

Her two new additions to the family mark Kelsey's fourth pregnancy, however, all of her previous children have been born from one uterus at a time.

On this occasion, Kelsy carried the two babies in separate wombs.

After 20 hours of labour, Kelsy gave birth to Roxi on Tuesday (19 December), and then Rebel on Wednesday (20 December).

"Never in our wildest dreams could we have planned a pregnancy and birth like this … but bringing our two healthy baby girls into this world safely was always the goal, and UAB helped us accomplish that," she shared in the hospital’s press release.



"It seems appropriate that they had two birthdays, though. They both had their own ‘houses’, and now both have their own unique birth stories."



She went on to share a wholesome photo on Instagram marking the arrival of the "miracle babies".

"They decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too," she wrote.



Kelsey then thanked the medics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) hospital.

Double uterus, double babies: Alabama mom delivers rare twins at UAB www.youtube.com

"Our team at UAB was incredible and we couldn’t have had a better experience," she continued. "I can’t wait to share the entire birth story with you guys! While we are all home now, we will take the time bond, recover, and enjoy the holidays!"

