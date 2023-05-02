Twitter users discover hack to get a blue tick for free

Twitter users are finding a way to get their blue ticks back for free - but they are only temporary.
Recently, Twitter CEO Elon Musk removed "'legacy" blue ticks on accounts that were previously verified on the social media platform and announced that everyone who wanted one back would have to stump up $8 a month via Twitter Blue.
But now, people have found a loophole to get those life-affirming blue pixels back on their screen.
Initially, people thought the blue tick reappeared when you wrote "former blue check" in your bio - providing they had one before Musk changed the system, that is.
\u201cLOL putting \u201cformer blue check\u201d in your bio literally gives you a blue check what is even this website\u201d— Anthony Carboni (@Anthony Carboni) 1682918431
\u201cI just wrote \u201cformer blue check\u201d in my bio and then a blue check appeared next to my name. I deleted it bc it weirded me out but\u2026 coding error? Will someone else try this\u201d— ali segel (@ali segel) 1682912309
\u201cPUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Return your legacy blue check simply by typing 'former blue check' in your bio. \n\nElon, you \ud83e\udd21.\u201d— Mike Stuchbery \ud83d\udc80\ud83c\udf77 (@Mike Stuchbery \ud83d\udc80\ud83c\udf77) 1682926301
But then others realised the tick reappeared with any minor change.
\u201c@acarboni Looks like any edit made to the bio adds it back in for a moment, then it disappears again. This site is held together with duct tape and a prayer at this point.\u201d— Anthony Carboni (@Anthony Carboni) 1682918431
However, in both cases the tick only returned for a few seconds before disappearing again.
It is not the first tech problem the platform has encountered recently. On Monday, Twitter users said they were unable to log in to their accounts via web browsers, according to Downdetector.
Meanwhile, it comes after Musk laid off the majority of Twitter's employees in the six months that he has owned the platform.
Seems like he is doing a great job.
