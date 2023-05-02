Twitter users discover hack to get a blue tick for free

Twitter users are finding a way to get their blue ticks back for free - but they are only temporary.

Recently, Twitter CEO Elon Musk removed "'legacy" blue ticks on accounts that were previously verified on the social media platform and announced that everyone who wanted one back would have to stump up $8 a month via Twitter Blue.

But now, people have found a loophole to get those life-affirming blue pixels back on their screen.

Initially, people thought the blue tick reappeared when you wrote "former blue check" in your bio - providing they had one before Musk changed the system, that is.

But then others realised the tick reappeared with any minor change.





However, in both cases the tick only returned for a few seconds before disappearing again.

It is not the first tech problem the platform has encountered recently. On Monday, Twitter users said they were unable to log in to their accounts via web browsers, according to Downdetector.

Meanwhile, it comes after Musk laid off the majority of Twitter's employees in the six months that he has owned the platform.

Seems like he is doing a great job.

