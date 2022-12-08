Elon Musk 'to charge iPhone users more for Twitter Blue'

Just after his recent battle against Apple, Elon Musk is allegedly implementing an official downside to owning an iPhone when it comes to Twitter.

iPhone users who purchase Twitter Blue through an iPhone app will have to pay $11 rather than the typical $7.99 according to The Information.

The increase comes after Musk criticized the technology company for applying a 30 percent fee for all digital content purchased in an iPhone app.

Twitter Blue users who purchase the subscription-based feature on a desktop will have to pay $7.

When Musk first introduced a revamped Twitter Blue, which initially included a paid-for verification badge, rumors sparked that it could cost users anywhere from $5 to $20.

Although Musk said it would officially be $7.99 it seems the pricing scale is still being experimented with.

Twitter Blue allows users to access an edit button, a blue checkmark, read ad-free news, upload 10-minute-long videos, organize bookmarks into folders, pin conversations, and more.

However, some people criticized the price, claiming other subscription-based features cost less like Spotify.

The alleged increase comes after Musk got into a spat with Apple in November.

Musk accused the company of suppressing free speech by threatening to pull Twitter from the App Store over content moderation issues.

He tweeted he was willing to "go to war" with Apple.

However, Musk told followers he and Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down to speak where Cook clarified "Apple never considered" removing Twitter from the App Store.

Despite the miscommunication, Musk is still holding to about his opinion on Apple's 30 percent App Store fee.

Other companies like Meta, Netflix, and Spotify have also criticized Apple for the fee.

