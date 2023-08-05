UFO whistleblower claims Vatican is covering up proof of aliens

Whistleblower David Grusch alleged in an interview that the Vatican helped cover up a UFO.

Last month (July 26), the US Air Force Veteran and former intelligence official claimed that the US government has withheld evidence of a “non-human” craft from Congress and also found "non-human biologics" at crash sites.

Grusch believes it was likely the US known of "non-human" activity since the 1930s.

He along with two former military personnel gave testimony as part of the House Oversight Committee's hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency."

The probe came to be following Grusch's resignation back in April.

But prior to making headlines, Grusch was interviewed the previous month (June 11) on NewsNation where he spoke about an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) allegedly found back in 1933 in Magenta, Italy.

As Grusch's theory goes, the government under fascist dictator Benito Mussolini had allegedly kept it in storage until near the end of World War I.

“They recovered a partially intact vehicle, and the Italian government moved it to a secure airbase in Italy until around 1944-1945,” he said.

Now, the US have the craft, thanks to the Vatican, Grusch expanded on this claim, adding that Pope Pius XII “backchanneled” information across the pond about the UFO.

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, testifies during a House Oversight Committee. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Therefore, Grusch believes the Catholic church “certainly” knew about the existence of alien life.

However, the Department of Defense (DOD) and NASA have said they have no evidence of alien life or of a government program.

Journalist, Ross Coulthart who previously interviewed Grusch weighed in with his thoughts on this matter.

"It's a very difficult situation for the Vatican because if Mr Grusch is telling the truth—and I'm told he is—it's a difficult thing for the Vatican to admit without the U.S. concurring," he told NewsNation.

"I'm told the Vatican does have a very efficient intelligence service and it's long collaborated with intelligence services like the CIA providing useful intelligence, and especially in the wake of the Second World War."

