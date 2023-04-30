Video game featuring photorealistic bodycam slammed for being too realistic

Unrecord - an upcoming 'photorealistic' video game is splitting opinion for being perhaps a bit too realistic.

The game is an upcoming single-player first person shooter that places the player into the role of a tactical police officer - with the game seemingly entirely played via the perspective of the officer's body camera,

The initial assumption deployed by the public on release of new footage from Unrecord drew disbelief - with many commenting that it was real body-cam footage with gaming elements such as a HUD and dialogue options laid directly on top.

It turns out it's real - but not real-life. The game simply looks that realistic. Unrecord's visual style is hard to tell apart from real-life footage, thanks to its development within Unreal Engine 5, and the stunning graphical capabilities now available to developers.

Now commentary has turned to whether the game is drawing too close from traumatic real-life experiences, and looking far too real in portraying them to boot.

At a time where - often upsetting - police body-cam footage is essentially it's own genre of video content on social media, many believe it's in bad taste to release a hyper-realistic shooting game that depicts fairly accurate violence in a manner far-distant from the almost Avengers-like bombast of Call of Duty.

Whilst others simply think it'll be a hyper-cool immersive shooter.

The flashpoint of discussion raged around a tweet from Unrecord creator Alexandre Spindler depicting the game in action.









Streamer Trainwreck summed up the realism debate with a suggestion that it makes him feel uncomfortable - and such realism in shooting games should be heavily moderated.



Along with the hyperrealism debate, doubt about the game's existence as, well, a game, flourished:

A statement on the game's official Twitter page addressed concerns following the video's reveal, stating that "As a French studio addressing a global audience, the game does not engage in any foreign policy and is not inspired by any real-life events. The game will obviously avoid any undesirable topics such as discrimination, racism, violence against women and minorities. The game will have no biased or Manichaean take on criminal acts and police violence. We also respect and understand people who may feel disturbed by the game's images. Art cannot fight against interpretation.."

As Unrecord trudges towards a release date pinpointed on an unknown spot in the future, it'll likely attract more discussion- A) on whether it holds up to the initial footage of a hyperrealistic and immersive police shooting game, or B) how far that realism pushes the debate on 'taste'.

