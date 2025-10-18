US army general opens up about unexpected relationship with ChatGPT

Whether it’s helping plan a holiday, rewrite a CV, or figure out what’s for dinner, ChatGPT has quietly worked its way into everyday routines for millions. What started as a futuristic novelty has quickly become a go-to digital sidekick – and not just for students or office workers. Now, even some of the world’s most senior leaders are getting on board.

Now, a top US Army officer in South Korea has admitted that he's become "really close" with ChatGPT recently.

"I’m asking to build, trying to build models to help all of us," Major General William ‘Hank’ Taylor shared with Business Insider. "As a commander, I want to make better decisions. I want to make sure that I make decisions at the right time to give me the advantage."

General Taylor noted that he’s turned to the technology as part of how he approaches both personal choices and military leadership – decisions that extend far beyond himself. Though he recognised the ongoing difficulty of keeping up with technology that’s advancing at such a relentless pace.

According to the outlet, some military leaders, including General Taylor, see potential for AI to enhance tactical decision-making on the battlefield.

One key area of interest is its role within the 'OODA Loop,' a strategic model commonly used by US commanders.

First developed by American fighter pilots during the Korean War, the concept centres on four steps: observe, orient, decide, and act.

The logic is straightforward: the faster a force can move through this cycle compared to its opponent, the more likely it is to gain the upper hand in combat.

With that in mind, the US military is turning to AI, recognising that future combat decisions may need to happen faster than humans can respond.

From everyday tasks to critical decisions, ChatGPT’s reach is proving broader than many expected.

