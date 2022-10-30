If you love horror movies than we have some really good new for you.

A study conducted by the University of Westminster, first published by The Telegraphin 2012, revealed that intense horror films can see a viewer burn up to 113 calories.

That's basically the equivalent of a 30-minute walk. However you're not outside enjoying the benefits of fresh air or exercise, but rather having your socks scared off by Freddy or Jason.

The study, originally commissioned by former DVD rental service Lovefilm, saw scientists measure heart rate, oxygen and carbon dioxide output whilst someone was watching a horror movie.

By the end of the study, results showed that the number of calories used during the screening increased by a third.

Films that were deemed to have the most "jump-scares" were seen as the most likely to burn calories as they are actually provoking a physical reaction and accelerating a heartbeat.

Physiologist, Dr Richard Mackenzie, who carried out the test is quoted as saying: "As the pulse quickens and blood pumps around the body faster, the body experiences a surge in adrenaline.

"It is this release of fast-acting adrenaline, produced during short bursts of intense stress (or in this case, brought on by fear), which is known to lower the appetite, increase the basal metabolic rate and ultimately burn a higher level of calories."

Participants were invited to watch 10 select horror movies to see which was the most effective calorie burner.

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 nerve shredder The Shining came out on top with 184 calories burned on average during its whopping 2-hour 26-minute run time.

Imagine what it would be like if you watched the film whilst on Danny's tricycle. A terrifying prospect.

The top 10 calorie burning horror films were as follows:

The Shining - 184 calories Jaws - 161 calories The Exorcist - 158 calories Alien - 152 calories Saw - 133 calories A Nightmare on Elm Street - 118 calories Paranormal Activity - 111 calories The Blair Witch Project - 105 calories The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - 107 calories [REC] - 101 calories

Terrifying and good for your health.

What more could you ask for?

