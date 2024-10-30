Incorporating exercise as a part of a daily routine may feel challenging, but there's no doubt it reaps the health benefits. However, a new study has revealed that weekend exercise alone can promote better brain health.

The study delved into the exercise habits of over 10,000 people with "weekend warriors" (those who crammed their exercise in over Saturday and Sunday) showing a decreased risk of mild dementia compared to those who didn't exercise at all.

Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, Dr Gary O’Donovan and his team analysed data from a Mexico City study that monitored people aged 35 and over. They were surveyed in 1998 and 2004, and then again between 2015 and 2019. Over 7 per cent (7.9 per cent) of the study were "weekend warriors," while 79.2 per cent were inactive.

In the second part of the study, participants were screened for dementia and cognitive impairment. Results revealed that 26 per cent of the inactive participants met the criteria for mild dementia, compared to 18 per cent of the regular exercises and 14 per cent of the weekend warriors.

Speaking to The Guardian, Dr Gary O’Donovan called the results "good news for busy people around the world".

"This is our latest weekend warrior study, and it’s now becoming increasingly clear that the benefits of exercising once or twice a week are much the same as exercising more often," he added.

Despite the findings, the NHS recommends that adults between the ages of 19 to 64 should do some type of physical activity every day and "reduce time spent sitting or lying down and break up long periods of not moving with some activity".

This includes moderate-intensity activities such as a brisk walk, dancing, and tennis – or even pushing the lawn mower.

Strength exercises working on muscles can range from yoga, pilates, wheeling a wheelchair, lifting children and carrying heavy shopping bags.

