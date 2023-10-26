WhatsApp users warned to watch out for random video call scam

People who use WhatsApp are being warned to keep their eyes peeled for a random video calling scam that could rob them of their personal information.

In today’s world, it feels as though there is no end to the number of people out to get their hands on your hard-earned money and other private information.

For many with a mobile phone, scam calls are a regular occurrence. But WhatsApp users are specifically being urged to look out for a new phishing scam in the form of a video call from an unknown number and are being advised not to answer them.

People on X/Twitter have vented their frustration at receiving scam video calls via WhatsApp, revealing the issue is quite widespread.

One person said: “Sick and tired of these spam calls on WhatsApp, now it's video calls. Everyone I know is getting them, and it's getting out of control.”

Another wrote: “Been getting WhatsApp video calls from random countries like Indonesia and South Africa. Anyone experiencing this as well?”

What are the WhatsApp video scam calls?

If you receive a call from an unknown number on WhatsApp, there is very likely to be a scammer on the other end trying to phish information out of you.

The information they are seeking can range from account passwords, bank details, addresses and other sensitive information that could prove costly if it got into the wrong hands.

Criminals using phishing tactics try to trick their victims into downloading malicious software onto their devices.

Head of Action Fraud, Oliver Shaw, explained: “We urge people always to be wary when receiving contact via WhatsApp or other messaging platforms.”

He added: “This is particularly the case when being asked to provide account information – despite the fact that you may recognise the individual’s profile picture and/or name.”

