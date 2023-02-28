Sticky white dust falling from sky sparks wild conspiracies in US

Mysterious, sticky, white powder has coated cars and outdoor items in Maryland and Virginia, leaving residents confused and people online skeptical.

People in western Maryland and eastern West Virginia took to social media this past week, sharing videos and photos of the ash-like powder that showed up out of nowhere on Friday.

With temperatures being too warm to snow and no active wildfire in place, many were left befuddled by the odd occurrence.

With no explanation for the white dust, doors were left open to conspiracies.

On Facebook, people claimed there were reports of a low-flying plane spraying the “material” that was “nothing like regular dust.”

In response to the Facebook posts, one TikToker made a video wondering if the white dust could be a “chemical attack.”





Another TikToker theorised that the white dust could be "acid rain" from the Ohio train derailment.



Misinformation about the Ohio train derailment has run rampant on TikTok with many users believing the chemical burn could create fallout on the east coast of the US like acid rain, smoggy atmosphere, and more.





@entertheunfamiliar White ash raining from the sky 😱☁️👀 What is this mysterious substance, and where did it come from? Some speculate that it's fallout from the recent train derailment in Ohio.

Meteorologists determined the white sticky powder was just dust being blown from the southwest.

“This is likely dust from the desert southwest, a very strong storm system causing all the wintry weather across the northern US and severe weather in the southern US,” Damon Matson, meteorologist for DC News Now told The Hill.

“It picked up the dust on the back side of the storm and dragged it across the country,” Matson added.

