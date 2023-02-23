Donald Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio yesterday (22 February) to speak to the residents affected by the recent toxic chemical leak caused by a train derailment.

However, despite the tragic (and concerning) event, he signed off a speech in a rather unusual manner.

"Have a good time … have fun everybody!", he said.

The former president also suggest residents should drink 'Trump Water' rather than that of 'lesser-quality', amid concerns supplies in the area have been contaminated.

