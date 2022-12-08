Elon Musk’s business plan is pretty hard to predict at the best of times. After all, at the start of 2022, few could have said for certain that he’d be the owner by the end of the year.

Now, some of his followers are speculating about his next move, and some are calling for Musk to buy Wikipedia.

It all started after pro-Trump conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted about the “The Twitter Files”, and speculated that Wikipedia might delete a section about them.

“The Twitter Files” refers to Elon Musk’s decision to publish internal company files around Twitter’s censorship of media reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. The details were recently released to and reported on by independent journalist Matt Taibbi, who claimed Twitter took “extraordinary steps” to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about alleged ties between Mr Biden when he was vice president and an energy company.



Musk replied to Cheong on Twitter by claiming that Wikipedia has “a non-trivial left-wing bias”.

The Twitter CEO then asked Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales what he made of the reports, to which Wales did not respond.

Things developed when New York Post journalist John Levine asked “how much would Wikipedia cost” if Musk was thinking of purchasing it.

Wales replied to the tweet by saying in no uncertain terms that Wikipedia was not for sale.

Meanwhile, Musk recently lost his title as the world’s richest man – if only for a matter of hours.

The Twitter and Tesla CEO fell behind to Bernard Arnault according to Forbes. Arnault is the chief executive of LVMH, which is the parent company of designer brand Louis Vuitton, and his personal wealth briefly overtook that of Musk.

