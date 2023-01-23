Amy Winehouse fans revolt against 'exploitative' biopic

If there’s one thing mainstream Hollywood loves right now, it’s using a famous deceased person's life for a tragic biopic.



So it’s no surprise the latest person to get the biopic treatment is musician Amy Winehouse who died in 2011 at 27 years old after suffering from a substance use disorder.

And in the same way people expressed outrage for the “distasteful” depiction of Marilyn Monroe’s death inBlonde, people are not happy with Winehouse’s portrayal.

Last week, videos and photos from the production of Back to Black, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, were released much to the chagrin of audiences.

In the photos, actress Marisa Abela, who plays Winehouse, is shown dressed in the musician’s likeness.

But wearing a jet-black beehive wig and slouchy purse isn’t enough to convince fans the movie is worth doing.

Online, people accused those making the film of exploiting Winehouse's life to make money.

Given how the media treated Winehouse in the mid-2000s as she was battling drug and alcohol addiction, people do not feel it is appropriate for the same industry to be profiting from her life.

Some called on others to boycott the film in honor of Winehouse.

Those behind the project told theHollywood Reporter that the film, “will focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity, and honesty that infused everything she did."



"A journey that took her from the craziness and color of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration — and back again, Back to Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.”

Director Taylor-Johnson, who also directed Fifty Shades of Grey, said in the same press release that she felt connected to Winehouse because they both spent time in Camden, a borough of London.

"I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t just ’talent’… she was genius. As a filmmaker you can’t really ask for more," Taylor-Johnson said.

Whether or not the movie holds up to accurately portray Winehouse will be revealed when it is released.

