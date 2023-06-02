The new Barbie movie has caused a worldwide shortage of the colour pink

The new Barbie movie is so pink, it’s caused a worldwide shortage of specific paint colours.

If the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film is anything to go by, it’s going to be one of the brightest movies of all time – with plenty of Barbie’s iconic pink splashed across the screen.

Now it’s been revealed there was so much paint used to create the sets for the project that it sparked an international shortage.

Gerwig sent an email to Architectural Digest explaining that she hired production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer to create the Barbie dreamhouse that much of the film takes place in.

The set was put together at Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden in Hertfordshire

Speaking about the art direction, Gerwig said that she wanted the set to give the feel of "maintaining the 'kid-ness'”, and having a sense of "authentic artificiality".

They achieved this in part by hand painting the backgrounds for the sets rather than using CGI.

"I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much," she explained, saying that she wanted to remember "what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl".

Gerwig couldn’t have realised the knock-on effect of the decision, though.

Greenwood spoke to the publication and revealed that the creation of the set led to a shortage of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paints.

"The world ran out of pink," she said.

The new film certainly looks eye-catching, with a star-studded cast featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and more.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the movie soundtrack was also announced with music from Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX, and even Ken himself as Gosling being listed. In addition Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have made a new version of AQUA's “Barbie Girl,” which can be briefly heard in the trailer.

Barbie is set to be released in cinemas on Friday 21 July.

