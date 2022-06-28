Lizzo's family is 'p***** off' by her nudity and profanity

Pop sensation Lizzo has admitted she's 'p***** off' some of her family members with the language used in her songs and her almost-nude Instagram posts.

The 34-year-old was brought up in a strict religious environment, and she wasn't allowed to listen to 'devil music' similar to what she makes herself.

"My cousin Pookie gets mad at me all the time. He'll call my mom and say 'Hey, tell Melissa to put some clothes on'," she told James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.

The pair went on to belt out her classic hits.

