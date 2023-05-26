Barbie fans emotional at small detail in new trailer

With the release of another Barbie movie trailer, fans are getting excited - and couldn't help but notice something they believe to be a heartfelt detail to the doll's origins.

In the new preview, viewers got to see more of what Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken get up to when they end up in the real world, far from their home in Barbie Land.

But there is a brief moment near the end of the trailer that has everyone talking. It features Barbie sitting on a park bench and sharing a smile with a mystery woman sat next to her.

In this scene, the voiceover said: “Humans only have one ending. Ideas are forever.”

Viewers who watched the trailer with subtitles noticed how the quote is attributed to a character named Ruth.

This moment in the trailer has left fans presuming the woman smiling at Barbie is the doll's inventor Ruth Handler. YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

So, many believe that the mystery woman is actually meant to represent the inventor of the iconic doll, Ruth Handler who passed away back in 2002.

Handler created Barbie back in 1959 and with her husband Elliot Handler. She was the co-founder of Mattel toys which in turn Barbie became one of the most recognisable dolls ever.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share this presumption - although this has not been confirmed and some have noted Rhea Perlman is part of the cast but her role has not be revealed yet although some believe the voiceover did sound like her.





















Meanwhile, the lineup for the movie soundtrack was also announced with music from Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX, and even Ken himself as Ryan Gosling being list. In addition Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have made a new version of AQUA's “Barbie Girl,” which can be briefly heard in the trailer.

Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig is set to be release in cinemas on Friday 21 July.

