Ryan Gosling takes on jaw-dropping stunt on Sydney Harbour bridge

Ryan Gosling diced with death over the weekend as he took on a terrifying stunt for an upcoming film on Sydney Harbour bridge.

The 42-year-old was filming for The Fall Guy when he was spotted by members of the public clutching a spade while hanging off the back of a moving truck.

He then attempted to claw his way onto the vehicle as sparks flew, in a dangerous move which would usually be performed by a stunt-double.

However, locals were left pretty annoyed as the shoot shut down the bridge for the entire day.

