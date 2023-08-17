Ben Shapiro is now upset because a white person isn’t playing Snow White

Ben Shapiro is moaning about children’s films again – this time about Snow White.

Just weeks after ranting about Barbie and being entirely incorrect when predicting it would flop at the box office, the conservative pundit has hit out at Disney’s decision to cast a Latin actor to play Snow White.

Rachel Zegler will play the princess in the upcoming live-action remake of the classic animation.

The 22-year-old actor, who is of Colombian and Polish descent, is known for roles in West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Criticising the casting, Shapiro said: “They’ve cast Snow White. Snow White is now going to be played by Rachel Zegler. OK?”

“Now, Rachel Zegler, you may know ― again, her name is Snow White. Now, you might consider that racist, but that’s also the name of the actual fairytale.”

He went on to say that [in] “the original… Snow White, the character is specifically described as having 'skin white as snow'".

Shapiro added: “[The word ‘white’] is literally in her name. That’s why she has her name. So I guess just to like, screw with people, they’re casting ― Rachel Zegler’s a very talented person. It’s weird casting, you might say.”

Zegler’s casting was announced, but new pictures from behind the scenes of the production were recently released, sparking new conversation around the film.

Fellow conservative pundit and Daily Wire colleague Matt Walsh also criticised the casting on his show, throwing a strop and saying it amounts to “anti-white racism”.

One social media user seemed to sum up the whole thing by writing: “Have these guys considered getting a f***ing life.”

