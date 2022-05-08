Benedict Cumberbatch made a powerful political statement during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live when he and other crew members wore t-shirts bearing the number 1973 - the year that Roe v Wade was passed.

At the end of the episode, the Doctor Strange actor took a quiet stance on the controversial leaked document which suggests that Roe v Wade could be overturned and severely threaten women's rights to an abortion.

Cumberbatch was joined by Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong as they all wore white t-shirts with 1973 on them in blue and red. The significance of the year is that the decision was passed on January 22nd, 1973.

Cumberbatch and others were widely praised on social media for making such a powerful and profound statement on a huge platform such as SNL.

Win Butler, the front man for Arcade Fire, the musical guests on the night, also added: "A woman’s right to choose. Forever and ever, amen." He also had 'Call Your Mom 1973' written on his guitar.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter









Cumberbatch also took part in the 'cold open' of the episode, something that the guest doesn't usually do. The sketch also riffed on Roe v Wade, which mocked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's decision to cite a 13th-century law from England in his reasoning.

The scene showed how absurd it is that a law passed in the 1200s, where educated women were considered to be witches, can influence laws nearly 1000 years later.

Roe v. Wade Cold Open - SNL youtu.be

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.