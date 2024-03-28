Beyoncé set to cover Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' on Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé is set to cover Dolly Parton’s iconic song “Jolene” on her new album and her fans can’t wait to hear it.

The singer’s hotly anticipated Cowboy Carter country album is set for release on 29 March and has already caused a stir with the album artwork.

With the full tracklist announced on Beyoncé’s Instagram, fans were very quick to see that a cover of Parton’s 1973 classic hit is on the cards. The tracklist confirmed fan speculation that Beyoncé might cover the iconic song that Parton wrote and was based on a true story.

The reveal was made in a poster-style tracklist shared on social media, confirming the titles of the 27 songs that the album will include.

Another song is named “Dolly P”, and will perhaps pay homage to the country queen herself. It also appears as though Beyoncé has collaborated with 90-year-old country music legend Willie Nelson, on a song titled “Smoke Hour”.

“Joleneeeeeeee I’m gonna cry!” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another said: “Cannot wait to hear Jolene!!”

Someone else added: “WILLIE and DOLLY!”

In another post on her Instagram, Beyoncé revealed that the album was more than five years in the making and was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed”.

The singer continued, explaining: “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

