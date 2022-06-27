Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has said that he's moving to the UK and renouncing his US citizenship in the wake of the Roe v Wade decision.
The 50-year-old frontman of the legendary punk rock band was playing a huge concert at the London Stadium on Friday, just hours after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade and handed abortion laws back to individual states.
It's feared that the move will put millions of women's lives at risk as numerous states are likely to outlaw abortions.
Speaking to the crowd in London, the American Idiot singer said: "F**k America. I'm f**king renouncing my citizenship. There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country
"Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”
It remains to be seen if Armstrong will actually follow through on this statement but he has definitely provoked a reaction from some Americans who would clearly rather see the back of him.
\u201cGreen Day Star Billie Joe Armstrong Says \u2018F**k America I\u2019m Renouncing My Citizenship\u2019 At UK Gig. #WellBye\u201d— FredWimpy (@FredWimpy) 1656269231
\u201cSo ol Billie Joe Armstrong is renouncing his citizenship and says he's moving to the UK. Calls America Stupid because of the overturning of Roe. Apparently alot of celebs are saying the same thing. I remember when 1000's of them were gonna move to Canada, but not one did. \ud83d\ude06 \ud83e\udd23\u201d— Brandon Craig (@Brandon Craig) 1656278153
\u201cSo long Billy! Sorry UK, but he is heading your way! Billy get out, and stay out. Hit the road AH! We are taking our country back. The more of you that leave, the better! https://t.co/f3EyqrDPLh\u201d— Earth (@Earth) 1656271540
\u201cHey @billiejoe, if you really think it\u2019s going to be easy to move to the UK, you\u2019re the biggest American Idiot in the history of ever.\u201d— Sparkles & Sirius \ud83d\ude4b\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83d\udc36 (@Sparkles & Sirius \ud83d\ude4b\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83d\udc36) 1656315774
\u201cAging 90\u2019s singer from a fading band threatens to renounce his US citizenship and move to the UK. I\u2019ll believe it when I see it. Good riddance, commie douchebag. https://t.co/V2mDwGalH7\u201d— Joe Halsey (@Joe Halsey) 1656287073
However, some Americans did support Armstrong and wished that they could do the same.
\u201cbillie joe armstrong moving to the uk, take me with you\u201d— corbin\ud83c\udf42 (@corbin\ud83c\udf42) 1656284626
\u201cJust heard that Billie Joe Armstrong is moving to the UK and is renouncing his U.S citizenship. I love this man. Fuck America.\u201d— Devon\ud83d\udc90 (@Devon\ud83d\udc90) 1656281864
Some also suggested that UK politics isn't that much better than America's.
\u201cI perfectly understand Billie Joe Armstrong\u2019s decision. Though the UK\u2019s politics aren\u2019t that much better.\u201d— Nanaki Mark XIII (@Nanaki Mark XIII) 1656276370
\u201cIf I had billie joe armstrong money I'd leave too - but the UK? Come on.\u201d— Michael Samonek (@Michael Samonek) 1656278724
