Crash Bandicoot team post moving tribute to 'incredible man' who voiced the character

Brendan O'Brien, who provided a number of the original voices on the Crash Bandicoot games, has died at the age of 60.

O’Brien was a voice actor who worked on the classic franchise in the 1990s. He was responsible for voicing the characters of Crash Bandicoot, N.Gin, Dr Neo Cortex, Dr Nitrus Brio, and Tiny Tiger.

He was involved in all three of the first three games before Scott Whyte took over as the voice of Crash from the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

A post on Legacy.com shared by the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account stated that O’Brien died on 23 March, although a cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The post reads: "Sharing our sincere condolences to Brendan O’Brien’s loved ones for his passing," their tweet read.

"He was an incredible talent who brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will forever live on in the hearts of Crash fans."

A tribute to O’Brien’s time working on the gaming franchise reads: “One of his proudest moments was coming up with the original voices for the Crash Bandicoot video games during the Naughty Dog years of 1996 to 2004.

The iconic first Crash Bandicoot game was released in 1996 Universal

"He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and loved signing their memorabilia. Like music, designing character voices for animation, radio and video games came naturally to him.”

The first Crash Bandicoot game was released in 1996 and would go on to be remembered as one of the quintessential games of the time. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back came in 1997 and Crash Bandicoot: Warped was released in 1998.

