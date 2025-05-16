Eurovision Song Contest: The craziest performances of all time, ranked

Despite Eurovision becoming slightly more serious over the last couple of years, the contest has seen some crazy performances in its time.

Undoubtably the wildest was Ukraine's 2007 entry, 'Dancing Lasha Tumbai', featuring drag queen, Verka Serduchka, dressed to the nines in cosmic space gear.

However, that's not to say the UK hasn't had some crazy performances. Despite also being in 2007, Scooch's 'Flying The Flag' has remained iconic ever since.

Lithuania even fancied themselves as the champions in 2006, with their song 'We Are The Winners'. Unfortunately, they didn't win.

